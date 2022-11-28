Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 28
- Transit consultant Ed Zotti: Red Line extension is too expensive and we should upgrade MED instead (Crain’s)
- Decades after Racine Green Line station closed, Englewood activists renew push to reopen it (Sun-Times)
- Wrong-way driver slams into several cars at 87th/Cottage Grove, killing self and passenger and injuring 16 bystanders (CNN)
- SUV driver, 71, veers off 400 block of East Northwest Highway in Des Plaines onto sidewalk, killing woman, 42, and man, 80 (Herald)
- CPD releases image of pickup truck whose driver struck pedestrian at 2559 S. Drake Ave. in North Lawndale (FOX)
- Hit-and-run driver strikes another vehicle on 3100 block of West Fullerton in Logan Square, injuring the other motorist (NBC)
- Letter: Trial lawyer uses CTA crime as an excuse to slam Illinois’ Safe-T Act bail reform measure (Sun-Times)
- Here are the schedules for the CTA holiday train and bus, which are running now (NBC)
