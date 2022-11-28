Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 28

Transit consultant Ed Zotti: Red Line extension is too expensive and we should upgrade MED instead (Crain’s)

Decades after Racine Green Line station closed, Englewood activists renew push to reopen it (Sun-Times)

Wrong-way driver slams into several cars at 87th/Cottage Grove, killing self and passenger and injuring 16 bystanders (CNN)

SUV driver, 71, veers off 400 block of East Northwest Highway in Des Plaines onto sidewalk, killing woman, 42, and man, 80 (Herald)

CPD releases image of pickup truck whose driver struck pedestrian at 2559 S. Drake Ave. in North Lawndale (FOX)

Hit-and-run driver strikes another vehicle on 3100 block of West Fullerton in Logan Square, injuring the other motorist (NBC)

Letter: Trial lawyer uses CTA crime as an excuse to slam Illinois’ Safe-T Act bail reform measure (Sun-Times)

Here are the schedules for the CTA holiday train and bus, which are running now (NBC)

