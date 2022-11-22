Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 22
- Rail workers at the biggest unions split over contract deal, raising the specter of Metra service disruptions (NBC)
- Hit-and-run driver fatally struck woman, 42, in a crosswalk in the 900 block of South Pulaski (NBC)
- 2 injured after speeding driver struck another car on Central Avenue, causing inbound lane closures (CBS)
- SUV driver crashed into the front of a Walgreens at Ontario/Clark in River North, no injuries (ABC)
- Man who torched CTA van in 2020 summer civil unrest sentenced to 3 years and nine months in prison (FOX)
- CTA closes bus stops near Obama Center site, but they’re still being used despite unsafe conditions (Block Club)
- South Siders weighed in on future of Major Taylor Trail at community meeting; next meeting is December 10 (Block Club)
