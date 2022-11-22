Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 22

Rail workers at the biggest unions split over contract deal, raising the specter of Metra service disruptions (NBC)

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck woman, 42, in a crosswalk in the 900 block of South Pulaski (NBC)

2 injured after speeding driver struck another car on Central Avenue, causing inbound lane closures (CBS)

SUV driver crashed into the front of a Walgreens at Ontario/Clark in River North, no injuries (ABC)

Man who torched CTA van in 2020 summer civil unrest sentenced to 3 years and nine months in prison (FOX)

CTA closes bus stops near Obama Center site, but they’re still being used despite unsafe conditions (Block Club)

South Siders weighed in on future of Major Taylor Trail at community meeting; next meeting is December 10 (Block Club)

