Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 10

CTA prez Dorval Carter will theoretically attend Transportation Committee hearing today at 11 AM (CBS)

Frustrated with the CTA? Tell WBEZ about it in a survey (WBEZ)

2 or 3 people killed after vehicle cut in half in fatal Hazel Crest crash (NBC)

Motorcyclist killed in crash at 46th/King in Bronzeville; CTA buses affected (ABC)

4 injured after turning driver failed to yield on 400 block of W. 87th in Gresham (ABC)

CTA hosting job fair at Olive-Harvey College on 11/18 to hire bus drivers, mechanics (ABC)

Final RTA Movers Workshop and virtual public hearing on budget and strategic plan on 12/7

