Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 10

  • CTA prez Dorval Carter will theoretically attend Transportation Committee hearing today at 11 AM (CBS)
  • Frustrated with the CTA? Tell WBEZ about it in a survey (WBEZ)
  • 2 or 3 people killed after vehicle cut in half in fatal Hazel Crest crash (NBC)
  • Motorcyclist killed in crash at 46th/King in Bronzeville; CTA buses affected (ABC)
  • 4 injured after turning driver failed to yield on 400 block of W. 87th in Gresham (ABC)
  • CTA hosting job fair at Olive-Harvey College on 11/18 to hire bus drivers, mechanics (ABC)
  • Final RTA Movers Workshop and virtual public hearing on budget and strategic plan on 12/7

