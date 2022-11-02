Today’s Headlines for Wednesday November 2

Commuters Take Action calls for Dorval Carter Jr. to resign (Block Club)

Long-delayed Damen Green Line station will supposedly open in 2024 (FOX)

CTA issues Request for Qualifications for for Red Line Extension project contractors (Mass Transit)

Courtney discussed CTA security cameras with NBC New York as NYC leaders plan to add more subway cams

Two Rich Township High School students killed in Richton Park crash after driver struck fixed object (CBS)

Person was killed, multiple lanes of traffic shut down on I-55 after Semi / car crash near Lemont on Tuesday (CBS)

Streeterville group opposes regular closing of Clark Street for outdoor dining in River North (Sun-Times)

Missing a bike in Lisle? You have two weeks to claim it from the police before it is donated (FOX)

Heritage Bikes’ Wilson Avenue coffee shop location is closing (Block Club)

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.