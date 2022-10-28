Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 28

CTA chief says ghost bus fixes are coming, won’t commit to meeting with City Council (Sun-Times)

Study looks at why lower-income residents and POC are less likely to use bike-share, including Divvy (Science Daily)

Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway (FOX)

The Tribune looks back at tragic Chicagoland train crashes

Fire totals 22 cars inside Little Italy parking garage (Block Club)

Metra UP North Line tie project to change evening schedules

Block Club looks at the Marquette Greenway project to connect Chicago and Michigan

Multiple Chicago, Bike Grid Now Bike Bus rides to the Halloween Critical Mass ride this evening (Block Club)

