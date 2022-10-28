Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 28
- CTA chief says ghost bus fixes are coming, won’t commit to meeting with City Council (Sun-Times)
- Study looks at why lower-income residents and POC are less likely to use bike-share, including Divvy (Science Daily)
- Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway (FOX)
- The Tribune looks back at tragic Chicagoland train crashes
- Fire totals 22 cars inside Little Italy parking garage (Block Club)
- Metra UP North Line tie project to change evening schedules
- Block Club looks at the Marquette Greenway project to connect Chicago and Michigan
- Multiple Chicago, Bike Grid Now Bike Bus rides to the Halloween Critical Mass ride this evening (Block Club)
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.