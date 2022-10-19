Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 19
- Sun-Times readers weigh in on CTA “ghost runs” problem
- CTA: We’ve completed > 80% of work on nearly 30 rail stations for makeovers, and > 90 stops slated for painting, lighting
- Police chase driver of Corvette stolen in Elk Grove Village, ending in fiery crash on Chicago’s South Side (ABC)
- Crash between 2 semi-truck drivers causes lane closures on I-55 to I-80 (CBS)
- Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change has been patrolling CTA, reportedly had a run-in with police at State/Lake (NBC)
- Work has begun on main tower of 73-story 1000M residential building at 1000 S. Michigan Ave (YIMBY)
- Committee On Design reviews updated plans for Discovery Partners Institute within The 78 (YIMBY)
