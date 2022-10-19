Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 19

Sun-Times readers weigh in on CTA “ghost runs” problem

CTA: We’ve completed > 80% of work on nearly 30 rail stations for makeovers, and > 90 stops slated for painting, lighting

Police chase driver of Corvette stolen in Elk Grove Village, ending in fiery crash on Chicago’s South Side (ABC)

Crash between 2 semi-truck drivers causes lane closures on I-55 to I-80 (CBS)

Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change has been patrolling CTA, reportedly had a run-in with police at State/Lake (NBC)

Work has begun on main tower of 73-story 1000M residential building at 1000 S. Michigan Ave (YIMBY)

Committee On Design reviews updated plans for Discovery Partners Institute within The 78 (YIMBY)

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.