Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 13
- City aims to bolster transit-oriented developments to convince Chicagoans to rely less on cars (Tribune)
- Transit advocates criticize new regional transportation plan that includes expressway expansion (Sun-Times)
- Metra may keep $100 Super Saver pass as board balks at return to zoned system (Daily Herald)
- Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic (Axios)
- E-scooter, e-bike, hoverboard injuries, deaths spike in recent years, report says (ABC 7)
- Trying to sell your Peloton bike? You’re not the only one. (Bustle)
- Learn about Portage Park history on a walking tour this weekend (Block Club)
- Walking and bicycling advocate Paul Struebing announces run for 41st Ward seat (Block Club)
- Pro tips for Open House Chicago (Axios)
- The CHA keeps giving away valuable land while HUD rubber-stamps the deals (Propublica)
