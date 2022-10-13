Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 13

  • City aims to bolster transit-oriented developments to convince Chicagoans to rely less on cars (Tribune)
  • Transit advocates criticize new regional transportation plan that includes expressway expansion (Sun-Times)
  • Metra may keep $100 Super Saver pass as board balks at return to zoned system (Daily Herald)
  • Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic (Axios)
  • E-scooter, e-bike, hoverboard injuries, deaths spike in recent years, report says (ABC 7)
  • Trying to sell your Peloton bike? You’re not the only one. (Bustle)
  • Learn about Portage Park history on a walking tour this weekend (Block Club)
  • Walking and bicycling advocate Paul Struebing announces run for 41st Ward seat (Block Club)
  • Pro tips for Open House Chicago (Axios)
  • The CHA keeps giving away valuable land while HUD rubber-stamps the deals (Propublica)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.