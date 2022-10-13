Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 13

City aims to bolster transit-oriented developments to convince Chicagoans to rely less on cars (Tribune)

Transit advocates criticize new regional transportation plan that includes expressway expansion (Sun-Times)

Metra may keep $100 Super Saver pass as board balks at return to zoned system (Daily Herald)

Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic (Axios)

E-scooter, e-bike, hoverboard injuries, deaths spike in recent years, report says (ABC 7)

Trying to sell your Peloton bike? You’re not the only one. (Bustle)

Learn about Portage Park history on a walking tour this weekend (Block Club)

Walking and bicycling advocate Paul Struebing announces run for 41st Ward seat (Block Club)

Pro tips for Open House Chicago (Axios)

The CHA keeps giving away valuable land while HUD rubber-stamps the deals (Propublica)

