Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 12
- Judge William Hooks, who gave cyclist Bobby Cann’s killer only 10 days, is on the ballot next month (Chainlink)
- ATA urges CMAP to empower cyclists, pedestrians with its priority projects (Herald)
- Chicago police officer injured when stolen car crashes into CPD squad near Roosevelt/Kilbourne in Lawndale (ABC)
- Jeff Park chamber chair and Nadig Newspapers owner claims misinformation about Blue Line came from CTA employee (Crain’s)
- Passengers stuck on Amtrak from Detroit to Chicago for 19 hours with no electricity, water, food (ABC)
- Will plans to convert office buildings to residential on LaSalle make the district more ped-friendly? (Sun-Times)
- Multiple aldermanic candidates candidates think representing the new 36th Ward would be just Grand (Block Club)
