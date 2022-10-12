Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 12

  • Judge William Hooks, who gave cyclist Bobby Cann’s killer only 10 days, is on the ballot next month (Chainlink)
  • Chicago police officer injured when stolen car crashes into CPD squad near Roosevelt/Kilbourne in Lawndale (ABC)
  • Jeff Park chamber chair and Nadig Newspapers owner claims misinformation about Blue Line came from CTA employee (Crain’s)
  • Passengers stuck on Amtrak from Detroit to Chicago for 19 hours with no electricity, water, food (ABC)
  • Will plans to convert office buildings to residential on LaSalle make the district more ped-friendly? (Sun-Times)
  • Multiple aldermanic candidates candidates think representing the new 36th Ward would be just Grand (Block Club)

