Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 4

WBEZ: The CTA is on a campaign to win back riders. Who’s listening?

Driver killed 15-month-old boy on Pulaski in Albany Park and fled, 2nd hit-and-run on Pulaski in the area this week (Block Club)

Former ISU administrator Adam Peck died 4 days after being struck by an e-bike rider in campus plaza (KTRE)

Peck’s death may be the only Illinois ped-bike crash fatality in the past decade, while drivers killed 63 cyclists in Chicago during that time

Driver arrested after critically injuring two ISU students on sidewalk in Normal, IL last month (ABC)

2 seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on DLSD near Oak Street early Monday morning (ABC)

Is Arlington Heights ready for the traffic of a new Chicago Bears stadium? (Herald)

