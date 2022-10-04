Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 4
- WBEZ: The CTA is on a campaign to win back riders. Who’s listening?
- Driver killed 15-month-old boy on Pulaski in Albany Park and fled, 2nd hit-and-run on Pulaski in the area this week (Block Club)
- Former ISU administrator Adam Peck died 4 days after being struck by an e-bike rider in campus plaza (KTRE)
- Peck’s death may be the only Illinois ped-bike crash fatality in the past decade, while drivers killed 63 cyclists in Chicago during that time
- Driver arrested after critically injuring two ISU students on sidewalk in Normal, IL last month (ABC)
- 2 seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on DLSD near Oak Street early Monday morning (ABC)
- Is Arlington Heights ready for the traffic of a new Chicago Bears stadium? (Herald)
