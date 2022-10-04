Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 4

  • WBEZ: The CTA is on a campaign to win back riders. Who’s listening?
  • Driver killed 15-month-old boy on Pulaski in Albany Park and fled, 2nd hit-and-run on Pulaski in the area this week (Block Club)
  • Former ISU administrator Adam Peck died 4 days after being struck by an e-bike rider in campus plaza (KTRE)
  • Peck’s death may be the only Illinois ped-bike crash fatality in the past decade, while drivers killed 63 cyclists in Chicago during that time
  • Driver arrested after critically injuring two ISU students on sidewalk in Normal, IL last month (ABC)
  • 2 seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on DLSD near Oak Street early Monday morning (ABC)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.