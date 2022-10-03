Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 3

RTA: Chicago area transit systems reached pandemic-era milestone with combined 1 million weekday riders (Sun-Times)

Mateo Zastro, 3, shot and killed while riding in mother’s car in apparent road rage incident in West Lawn (Block Club)

Police chase ends in crash on 3800 block of W. Madison in East Garfield , killing one person and seriously injuring two (WGN)

Two dead, two injured after driver crosses median on 159th Street near the I-294 overpass in Markam (ABC)

CPD: Hit-and-run driver struck man walking dog on the 4200 block of N. Pulaski Friday evening, injuring man and killing dog

Vancouver-based Momentum magazine looks at Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s recent “die-in” on DLSD

Quel dommage! Metra is getting rid of Parisian-style Art Nouveau Van Buren stop entrance as part of station rehab (Sun-Times)

