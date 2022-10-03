Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 3
- RTA: Chicago area transit systems reached pandemic-era milestone with combined 1 million weekday riders (Sun-Times)
- Mateo Zastro, 3, shot and killed while riding in mother’s car in apparent road rage incident in West Lawn (Block Club)
- Police chase ends in crash on 3800 block of W. Madison in East Garfield , killing one person and seriously injuring two (WGN)
- Two dead, two injured after driver crosses median on 159th Street near the I-294 overpass in Markam (ABC)
- CPD: Hit-and-run driver struck man walking dog on the 4200 block of N. Pulaski Friday evening, injuring man and killing dog
- Vancouver-based Momentum magazine looks at Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s recent “die-in” on DLSD
- Quel dommage! Metra is getting rid of Parisian-style Art Nouveau Van Buren stop entrance as part of station rehab (Sun-Times)
