Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 30

How May Theilgaard Watts’ campaign for the Illinois Prairie Path launched the rails-to-trails movement (Grist)

Person killed in 6-vehicle crash at Ogden/Gilbert in Western Springs (Sun-Times)

Bike rider from Arlington Heights crash has died and was IDed as Sylwia Wagner Jarosz, 43, (ABC)

Dominga Flores, 55, killed in car crash with carjacking suspects in Little Village remembered as “a wonderful mother” (Sun-Times)

CPD: Man charged in bottle assault on Red Line at 95th was also involved in armed robbery at 95th the next day (ABC)

Burr Ridge trustees agreed to mark crosswalk at 79th/Woodside and try to lower speed limit (Tribune)

Black-owned companies seek to close electric transportation gaps in Chicago (Energy News)

Pullman And Roseland community bike ride mixing history and Halloween fun on Saturday (Block Club)

