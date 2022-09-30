Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 30
- How May Theilgaard Watts’ campaign for the Illinois Prairie Path launched the rails-to-trails movement (Grist)
- Person killed in 6-vehicle crash at Ogden/Gilbert in Western Springs (Sun-Times)
- Bike rider from Arlington Heights crash has died and was IDed as Sylwia Wagner Jarosz, 43, (ABC)
- Dominga Flores, 55, killed in car crash with carjacking suspects in Little Village remembered as “a wonderful mother” (Sun-Times)
- CPD: Man charged in bottle assault on Red Line at 95th was also involved in armed robbery at 95th the next day (ABC)
- Burr Ridge trustees agreed to mark crosswalk at 79th/Woodside and try to lower speed limit (Tribune)
- Black-owned companies seek to close electric transportation gaps in Chicago (Energy News)
- Pullman And Roseland community bike ride mixing history and Halloween fun on Saturday (Block Club)
