Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 28

Chicago’s secret weapon for fighting the street racing menace: Issuing $150 tickets for parking in bike lanes (BGA)

2 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash on ramp from Dan Ryan to Bishop Ford, ISP says (ABC)

3 ‘L’ lines delayed about 30 minutes Tuesday “due to minor incident involving rail cars at Howard” (Evanston Roundtable)

Osterman, A-Ville chamber discuss plans to pedestrianize Catalpa between Clark and Ashland (Block Club)

Mokena trustees vote to increase Metra all-day parking fees to a whopping $2 starting next year (Tribune)

Metra didn’t really think through its billboard slogan: “Take the easy way out” (Sun-Times)

Chicago tall bike riders discuss why they enjoy getting high (WFKR)

Recyclery nonprofit bike shop in Rogers Park is looking for a new lead mechanic

