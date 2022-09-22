Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 22
- Steven Vance relaunches Move Chicago transpo platform he, Yonah Freemark and Lynda Lopez created for 2019 election
- Council approves $15M for family of Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez, 37, bystander killed in police chase (Chicago Journal)
- Man, 46, fatally struck while trying to walk across 8-lane road in Schererville, IN (NWI Times)
- 3 injured, including 2 teens, in head-on hit-and-run car crash at 18th/Carpenter in Gresham (ABC)
- Neighbors protest plan for new car wash in Chatham, asking for a sit-down restaurant instead (Block Club)
- Pritzker calls on state senator Emil Jones III to resign after being charged with accepting bribes from a RLC vendor (Sun-Times)
- CDOT handed out more free bikes and gear yesterday in East Garfield Park (CBS)
- “Urban Bikers’ Tips and Tricks” author Dave Glowacz talks with Reader’s Joravsky about dangers to Chicago cyclists
- Metra to offer extra service for Chicago Half Marathon on Sunday
