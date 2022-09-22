Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 22

  • Steven Vance relaunches Move Chicago transpo platform he, Yonah Freemark and Lynda Lopez created for 2019 election
  • Council approves $15M for family of Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez, 37, bystander killed in police chase (Chicago Journal)
  • Man, 46, fatally struck while trying to walk across 8-lane road in Schererville, IN (NWI Times)
  • 3 injured, including 2 teens, in head-on hit-and-run car crash at 18th/Carpenter in Gresham (ABC)
  • Neighbors protest plan for new car wash in Chatham, asking for a sit-down restaurant instead (Block Club)
  • Pritzker calls on state senator Emil Jones III to resign after being charged with accepting bribes from a RLC vendor (Sun-Times)
  • CDOT handed out more free bikes and gear yesterday in East Garfield Park (CBS)
  • Urban Bikers’ Tips and Tricks” author Dave Glowacz talks with Reader’s Joravsky about dangers to Chicago cyclists
  • Metra to offer extra service for Chicago Half Marathon on Sunday

