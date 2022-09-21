Today’s Headlines for Wednesday
- ATA discusses how last week’s City Council hearing on CTA, ghosted by its president, highlighted transit problems
- Armitage in Logan square will be repaved, including curb extensions at Rockwell, Point, and Francisco (Block Club)
- Bryn Mawr temporary station wins People’s Choice Award from the American Institute of Architects (Railway Age)
- 37th annual North Shore Century bicycle ride takes place on banner Sunday (Evanston Review)
- Chicago Magazine’s Ted McClellan launches a project to highlight something good in every Chicago community area
- Equiticity’s Magic of Music ride series highlights “Afro Latinx + Reggaeton” music Friday 5:30 PM in Garfield Park
- Truman College’s Uptown bike ride on Saturday has goal of promoting more interaction between college and neighbors (Block Club)
