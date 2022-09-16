Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 16
- Sun-Times editorial: Carter’s absence at Council hearing does a great disservice to alders, riders, taxpayers
- State rep and mayoral hopeful Kam Buckner releases his transportation plan (Sun-Times)
- After freight union reaches tentative agreement with management Metra celebrates reprieve from service shutdowns
- Metra riders react to the service restoration (NBC)
- After man critically injured on Devon, road diet blocker Garrido, speeding advocate Nugent want safety upgrades (Block Club)
- Test your Chicagoland bike knowledge with the Daily Herald’s cycling quiz
- Would it be logistically possible to complete the sightseeing itinerary from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”? (WaPo)
- North Shore Century Bike Ride will bring thousands to Evanston this Sunday (Evanston Roundtable)
- Next Chicago Mobility Collaborative online meeting is Thursday, 9/29, 6-7:30 PM, a time when working people can attend
