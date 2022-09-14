Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 14
- Council transportation committee will hold meeting with CTA at 1 PM today to discuss unreliable service (Crain’s)
- Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th), a recreational bike rider who once advocated for pedicab operators, is retiring (Crain’s)
- Block Club looks at how the national rail strike could lead to shutdowns of 4 Metra lines
- Why are often-deadly wrong-way crashes becoming more common in Chicagoland? (CBS)
- Police: Man, 22, struck by Audi driver while riding e-Divvy at Randolph/Dearborn, no serious injuries
- For the second time this month, smoking on the CTA leads to a gun arrest, this time at 79th Red stop (FOX)
- CPD releases image of man who allegedly pushed woman to the ground at Kedzie Blue stop, stole her belongings (FOX)
- Fancy Women Bike Ride, part of a national movement, takes place Sunday 9/18, 1 PM Palmer Square Park
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.