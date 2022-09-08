Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 8

After cop with no lights, sirens on fatally struck Denise Blidy on bike in Burbank, independent agency investigates (NBC)

Driver charged with homicide after running stop sign in N. Lawndale, making woman lose pregnancy (My Stateline)

Police chase ends with suspect striking and injuring two octogenarians waiting for bus in Belmont Cragin (ABC)

Semi driver caught on camera swerving, driving erratically before crash on Eisenhower Expressway (ABC)

Man, 31, in critical condition after being shot in the neck on Red Line near Chinatown (ABC)

Metra extends $100 “Super Saver” monthly pass through December (NBC)

Riders with visual impairments discuss how new tactile CTA bus stop signs will make life easier for them (CBS)

Hideen Oaks Forest Preserve hosts bike donation drive for Working Bikes (FPDW)

