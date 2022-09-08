Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 8

  • After cop with no lights, sirens on fatally struck Denise Blidy on bike in Burbank, independent agency investigates (NBC)
  • Driver charged with homicide after running stop sign in N. Lawndale, making woman lose pregnancy (My Stateline)
  • Police chase ends with suspect striking and injuring two octogenarians waiting for bus in Belmont Cragin (ABC)
  • Semi driver caught on camera swerving, driving erratically before crash on Eisenhower Expressway (ABC)
  • Man, 31, in critical condition after being shot in the neck on Red Line near Chinatown (ABC)
  • Metra extends $100 “Super Saver” monthly pass through December (NBC)
  • Riders with visual impairments discuss how new tactile CTA bus stop signs will make life easier for them (CBS)
  • Hideen Oaks Forest Preserve hosts bike donation drive for Working Bikes (FPDW)

