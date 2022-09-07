Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 7
- Illinois traffic deaths spike as pandemic trends lead to more roadway tragedies (Sun-Times)
- Man punched bystander at Clark/Lake station, stole ride-hail car, crashed nearby, got away on foot (CBS)
- Police officer fatally struck retired nurse Denise Blidy, 66, on bike at 77th/Central in SW-surburban Burbank (Sun-Times)
- 3 injured after CPD officer collided with another driver at Fullerton/Central in Belmont Cragin (Sun-Times)
- Man charged with vandalism at 79th and 95th Red Line stations (FOX)
- In June only 58.8% of the Divvy fleet was deployed on the streets, and numbers have been low all year (Tribune)
- Tonight’s weekly Bike Jam ride protests plans to resurface Belmont without fully protected lanes connecting to LFT
- Fox River Trolley Museum to host 10/2 photo event celebrating CTA’s 75th anniversary (Trains.com)
