Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 7

Illinois traffic deaths spike as pandemic trends lead to more roadway tragedies (Sun-Times)

Man punched bystander at Clark/Lake station, stole ride-hail car, crashed nearby, got away on foot (CBS)

Police officer fatally struck retired nurse Denise Blidy, 66, on bike at 77th/Central in SW-surburban Burbank (Sun-Times)

3 injured after CPD officer collided with another driver at Fullerton/Central in Belmont Cragin (Sun-Times)

Man charged with vandalism at 79th and 95th Red Line stations (FOX)

In June only 58.8% of the Divvy fleet was deployed on the streets, and numbers have been low all year (Tribune)

Tonight’s weekly Bike Jam ride protests plans to resurface Belmont without fully protected lanes connecting to LFT

Fox River Trolley Museum to host 10/2 photo event celebrating CTA’s 75th anniversary (Trains.com)

