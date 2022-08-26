Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 26
- Hit-and-run driver hits car with mother and baby in it, injuring them, as well as hitting a building (CBS)
- CPD releases images of suspects in attack, robbery of man on 8/13 at Sox/35th, that caused facial injuries (ABC)
- 47th Ward alder Matt Martin discusses local bike-ped initiatives with WTTW
- Intelligentsia Cup partners with Working Bikes to provide 75 free bikes for kids (Endurace)
- Easterseals annual Bike for Kids event moves to new location at Festival Park in Elgin (Tribune)
- Neil Steinberg looks at the Chicago Monuments Project report (Sun-Times)
- Native American artist who helped take down Columbus statue: “Removing art is wrong” (Sun-Times)
