Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 26

Hit-and-run driver hits car with mother and baby in it, injuring them, as well as hitting a building (CBS)

CPD releases images of suspects in attack, robbery of man on 8/13 at Sox/35th, that caused facial injuries (ABC)

47th Ward alder Matt Martin discusses local bike-ped initiatives with WTTW

Intelligentsia Cup partners with Working Bikes to provide 75 free bikes for kids (Endurace)

Easterseals annual Bike for Kids event moves to new location at Festival Park in Elgin (Tribune)

Neil Steinberg looks at the Chicago Monuments Project report (Sun-Times)

Native American artist who helped take down Columbus statue: “Removing art is wrong” (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.