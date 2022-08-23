Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 23
- Driver crossed lanes on Kane County road Monday morning and killed motorist Marcus Jones, 45 (CBS)
- Jeffery Pub hit-and-run victim Donald Huey had moved to LA, was visiting family when he was killed (Block Club)
- Oak Brook leaders want to ban panhandling in the street, arguing it’s a pedestrian safety issue (Tribune)
- Condo building that a 7-minute walk from upcoming Peterson stop will have 18 units, 29 spots (Block Club)
- New Amtrak service planned from Ann Arbor to Traverse City and Petoskey, Michigan (TCD Dearborn News)
- Grant Park Advisory Council head: Special events are beating up Grant Park. City needs an action plan. (Tribune)
- 39th Ward residents can get their catalytic converters brightly painted to deter thieves (Block Club)
