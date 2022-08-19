Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 19

  • Sun-Times editorial: Any plans to improve the CTA will be in vain if the safety of its riders isn’t priority No. 1.
  • Off-duty cop charged with felonies after pinning boy to ground he suspected of trying to steal son’s bike (Block Club)
  • Rogers Park station will be upgraded in 5 years, but neighbors want better maintenance now (Block Club)
  • Sun-Times looks at the $20M federal grant for the Englewood Nature Trail
  • Chicago’s Array of Things sensor project used to assess rail crossing safety, monitor crosswalk use (MIT Tech Review)
  • Food truck plaza established behind Blue Line tracks on 2400 block on N. Sacramento in Logan (Eater)
  • After being criticized for inequitable pricing structure, new Divvy service will only accept gold coins (Chicago Genius)
  • West Siders to promote positivity and piece with Street Love Ride on Saturday (Block Club)

