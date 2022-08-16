Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 16
- Head of civil engineers group: “Please widen the Ike, encouraging more driving, so we can make more money.” (Sun-Times)
- WBEZ takes a closer look at the CTA’s efforts to address its reliability problems
- DePaul transit expert Joe Schwieterman weighs in on plan for additional policing of CTA (CBS)
- Man shot in thigh Sunday night at 69th Red Line station (CBS)
- $15K reward offered to help find men who shot Diunte Moon, 29, at 79th Street Red Line stop (CBS)
- Car found from reported vehicular homicide outside Jeffery Pub gay bar, incident is not yet being treated as hate crime (WTTW)
- CPD releases images of car whose driver fatally struck man 58, at 5th/Pulaski in Garfield Park (FOX)
- Mural depicting history of Jefferson Park being installed in pedestrian alley across from CTA terminal (Nadig)
