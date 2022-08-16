Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 16

Head of civil engineers group: “Please widen the Ike, encouraging more driving, so we can make more money.” (Sun-Times)

WBEZ takes a closer look at the CTA’s efforts to address its reliability problems

DePaul transit expert Joe Schwieterman weighs in on plan for additional policing of CTA (CBS)

Man shot in thigh Sunday night at 69th Red Line station (CBS)

$15K reward offered to help find men who shot Diunte Moon, 29, at 79th Street Red Line stop (CBS)

Car found from reported vehicular homicide outside Jeffery Pub gay bar, incident is not yet being treated as hate crime (WTTW)

CPD releases images of car whose driver fatally struck man 58, at 5th/Pulaski in Garfield Park (FOX)

Mural depicting history of Jefferson Park being installed in pedestrian alley across from CTA terminal (Nadig)

