Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 15

Driver murdered 3 men, including Devonta Vivetter, 27, and Donald Huey, 25, during fight outside Jeffery Pub (ABC)

Driver dies after rear-ending another vehicle on Eisenhower near 1st Ave., other motorist uninjured (FOX)

Police seek help IDing man struck and seriously injured by driver 8/2 at Jackson/Pulaski in Garfield Park (CBS)

Crain’s editorial: Here’s hoping CTA and CPD will follow through on promise to make transit reliable and safe

Man dies after falling onto tracks at Francisco Brown Line station, train operator hospitalized (FOX)

Letter: Why spend $3.6B to extend Red Line when we could get similar results by upgrading MED? (Tribune)

CBS looks at the $20M federal grant to upgrade the Harvey Transportation Center for Metra, Pace riders

