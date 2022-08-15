Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 15
- Driver murdered 3 men, including Devonta Vivetter, 27, and Donald Huey, 25, during fight outside Jeffery Pub (ABC)
- Driver dies after rear-ending another vehicle on Eisenhower near 1st Ave., other motorist uninjured (FOX)
- Police seek help IDing man struck and seriously injured by driver 8/2 at Jackson/Pulaski in Garfield Park (CBS)
- Crain’s editorial: Here’s hoping CTA and CPD will follow through on promise to make transit reliable and safe
- Man dies after falling onto tracks at Francisco Brown Line station, train operator hospitalized (FOX)
- Letter: Why spend $3.6B to extend Red Line when we could get similar results by upgrading MED? (Tribune)
- CBS looks at the $20M federal grant to upgrade the Harvey Transportation Center for Metra, Pace riders
