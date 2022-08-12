Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 12
- More coverage of CTA’s promise to make schedules align with reality, as SBC requested (Sun-Times, WTTW, ABC)
- Boy killed by hit-and-run driver at Devon/Cicero identified as Taha Khan, 5 (ABC)
- After 2 cyclists were killed on the same stretch of Milwaukee, more speed cams coming to NW Side (Block Club)
- In the wake of toddler Lily Shambrook’s death, Daily Herald bike columnist discusses why safe bike lanes are crucial
- Letter: Use federal funds to expand Chicagoland’s bike network, not highways (Daily Herald)
- Lake County wants input on proposed trail between Skokie Valley Bike Path and the North Branch Trail (Tribune)
- Fill out Clark Street Crossroads‘ second community survey to voice support for adding protected bike lanes
