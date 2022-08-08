Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 8
- Girl, 14, waiting at 79th bus stop killed, 3 injured after Mercedes driver runs red, striking a Jeep (ABC)
- Father dies days after wrong-way driver struck van he was driving in McHenry County, killing his family (NBC)
- 17-year-old girl in critical condition after striking tree near Diversey/Ashland in Lakeview (CBS)
- After Diuntel Moon, 29, fatally shot on Red Line Saturday at 79th, more police, K-9 patrols coming to CTA (ABC)
- CPD releases footage of man pushing someone off platform Friday morning at IMD station (NBC)
- Charges are pending against man who struck 13 cars while driving party bus in Lakeview (Sun-Times)
- Chicago school bus driver. shortage leaves parents scrambling as first day approaches (Block Club)
- Metra train derailed near Vermont St. in Blue Island Saturday morning, no reported injuries (FOX)
- Feds say CP and KCS merger, opposed by Metra, wouldn’t have major environmental consequences (WTTW)
- Chicago, Bike Grid Now! hosts a Bike Jam ride on Wednesday 8/10, 5:30 PM at BFF Bikes 2056 N. Kedzie
- Segway Batman needs volunteers for event on Friday 8/12, 3-7 PM to highlight safety issues at Balbo/DLSD
