Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 5

Sun-Times interviews man who fought back against 6 CTA robbers, reports violent transit crime is at a decade high

Contrary to initial reports, driver of South Bend Congressional rep Jackie Walorski’s SUV caused deadly crash (CBS)

Crystal Lake crash: Driver who plowed into home unable to communicate due to injuries, police say (ABC)

Letter: “Diesel CTA buses are making the climate worse.” No, they’re improving it. (Sun-Times)

Joliet’s Scott St. pedestrian tunnel will be closed for about a week for construction on transit center (WJOL)

Chicago’s Out Our Front Door cycling group discusses its efforts to make bike camping more inclusive (Block Club)

47th Ward community bike ride with Ald. Matt Martin 6:30 tonight at Welles Park

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.