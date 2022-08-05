Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 5
- Sun-Times interviews man who fought back against 6 CTA robbers, reports violent transit crime is at a decade high
- Contrary to initial reports, driver of South Bend Congressional rep Jackie Walorski’s SUV caused deadly crash (CBS)
- Crystal Lake crash: Driver who plowed into home unable to communicate due to injuries, police say (ABC)
- Letter: “Diesel CTA buses are making the climate worse.” No, they’re improving it. (Sun-Times)
- Joliet’s Scott St. pedestrian tunnel will be closed for about a week for construction on transit center (WJOL)
- Chicago’s Out Our Front Door cycling group discusses its efforts to make bike camping more inclusive (Block Club)
- 47th Ward community bike ride with Ald. Matt Martin 6:30 tonight at Welles Park
