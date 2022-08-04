Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 4
- ATA has a letter you can send to CMAP asking them not to recommend funding road expansions
- CBS: CTA violent crime is at a 7-year high so far in 2022. CTA prez on WTTW: “Crime on CTA is relatively low.”
- U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, who represented South Bend, killed in Indiana car crash (ABC)
- Police seek SUV driver who seriously injured person on bike on 7/27 in 1300 block of N. Kimball (FOX)
- Person injured after Amtrak train bound for Chicago collided with truck in Maryland Wednesday (ABC)
- Person approached man, 21, on Red train on Near South Side, made “derogatory remarks” and stabbed him (Sun-Times)
- BRAIN looks at impending closure of Chicago’s Cycle Smithy
- Dunning’s family bike ride to increase cycling on Far Northwest Side is back this Saturday (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
