Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 4

ATA has a letter you can send to CMAP asking them not to recommend funding road expansions

CBS: CTA violent crime is at a 7-year high so far in 2022. CTA prez on WTTW: “Crime on CTA is relatively low.”

U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, who represented South Bend, killed in Indiana car crash (ABC)

Police seek SUV driver who seriously injured person on bike on 7/27 in 1300 block of N. Kimball (FOX)

Person injured after Amtrak train bound for Chicago collided with truck in Maryland Wednesday (ABC)

Person approached man, 21, on Red train on Near South Side, made “derogatory remarks” and stabbed him (Sun-Times)

BRAIN looks at impending closure of Chicago’s Cycle Smithy

Dunning’s family bike ride to increase cycling on Far Northwest Side is back this Saturday (Block Club)

