Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 2
- Climate activists call on CTA to cancel diesel bus plans. They should also call for effective bus lanes (Sun-Times)
- South Siders hope the Red Line extension, Transit TIF will bring jobs and development (Block Club)
- Speeding SUV driver hits tree, crashes into Pete’s Fresh Market in West Elsdon, no injuries, occupants flee (ABC)
- Driver plowed into seating area at Western/Ainslie/Lincoln in Lincoln Square, no serious injuries (ABC)
- Police release photos of suspects from 7/8 crash that injured 6 in Old Town sidewalk cafe (ABC)
- Orange Line service disrupted after man found dead on tracks near 25th/Archer (ABC)
- Milwaukee Avenue bike lane upgrades begin after delay due to strike. Use this bike detour (Block Club)
- Niles may add sidewalks where none exist. Some NIMBYs are opposed (Tribune)
- Jean Dubuffet “Snoopy in a blender” sculpture will move from Thompson Center to 115 S. LaSalle (Art Newspaper)
- Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg discusses bike-baiter and CTA handgun advocate John Kass’ move to Indiana
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.