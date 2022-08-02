Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 2

  • Climate activists call on CTA to cancel diesel bus plans. They should also call for effective bus lanes (Sun-Times)
  • South Siders hope the Red Line extension, Transit TIF will bring jobs and development (Block Club)
  • Speeding SUV driver hits tree, crashes into Pete’s Fresh Market in West Elsdon, no injuries, occupants flee (ABC)
  • Driver plowed into seating area at Western/Ainslie/Lincoln in Lincoln Square, no serious injuries (ABC)
  • Police release photos of suspects from 7/8 crash that injured 6 in Old Town sidewalk cafe (ABC)
  • Orange Line service disrupted after man found dead on tracks near 25th/Archer (ABC)
  • Milwaukee Avenue bike lane upgrades begin after delay due to strike. Use this bike detour (Block Club)
  • Niles may add sidewalks where none exist. Some NIMBYs are opposed (Tribune)
  • Jean Dubuffet “Snoopy in a blender” sculpture will move from Thompson Center to 115 S. LaSalle (Art Newspaper)
  • Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg discusses bike-baiter and CTA handgun advocate John Kass’ move to Indiana

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.