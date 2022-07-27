Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 27

CTA launches initiative to increase small business participation in large-scale, government capital projects (Mass Transit)

Man arrested on billboard after police say he waved gun on Brown Line at Chicago Avenue, snagging trains (CBS)

CTA and Metra announce expanded service for Lollapalooza (Southland Journal)

Calumet Park hopes to attract young professionals with apartment complex planned next to Ashland Metra stop (Tribune)

Cooking oil company bankrolls vintage CTA color scheme ‘L’ car wrappers (Chicago Crusader)

Cycle Smithy will close beloved Lincoln Park Bike Shop in September after 49 years (Block Club)

Commemorative CRR19 bike ride this Saturday will highlight history, honor those killed in Chicago’s race riots (CBS)

We Keep You Rollin’ hold annual bike ride on Saturday to advocate for South Side bike infra (Block Club)

