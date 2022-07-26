Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 26

Crains: A deep dive into census data shows grounds for cautious optimism about Chicago

Developer of One Central boondoggle, including dubious “transit hub,” backs Lightfoot’s proposal to dome Soldier Field (Sun-Times)

Can North Michigan Avenue regain its magnificence? (Chicago Magazine)

Driver fatally struck pedestrian Ignacio Torres, 47, late Wednesday night at 154th/Cicero in Oak Forest (Patch)

Family, friends mourn Nelly Flores, 15, killed last week after a crash on I-290, raise money for funeral (Block Club)

Police: Man who fatally stabbed boy, 15, on Red Line stop near 63rd was defending himself against armed robbery (FOX)

CTA service restored this morning after medical emergency due to unauthorized person on ‘L’ track S. of 16th (ABC)

WBEZ talks to UIC’s P.S. Sriraj about the infuriating “ghost” bus and train issue

Suburbanites are protesting Canadian Pacific railroad merger plans they said would increase traffic and noise (ABC)

Townhomes planned near Metra station in downtown Des Plaines (Daily Herald)

Bike giveaway for kids 4 PM Wednesday 7/27 at Sullivan Elementary in the East Side community (Block Club)

