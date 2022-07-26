Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 26
- Crains: A deep dive into census data shows grounds for cautious optimism about Chicago
- Developer of One Central boondoggle, including dubious “transit hub,” backs Lightfoot’s proposal to dome Soldier Field (Sun-Times)
- Can North Michigan Avenue regain its magnificence? (Chicago Magazine)
- Driver fatally struck pedestrian Ignacio Torres, 47, late Wednesday night at 154th/Cicero in Oak Forest (Patch)
- Family, friends mourn Nelly Flores, 15, killed last week after a crash on I-290, raise money for funeral (Block Club)
- Police: Man who fatally stabbed boy, 15, on Red Line stop near 63rd was defending himself against armed robbery (FOX)
- CTA service restored this morning after medical emergency due to unauthorized person on ‘L’ track S. of 16th (ABC)
- WBEZ talks to UIC’s P.S. Sriraj about the infuriating “ghost” bus and train issue
- Suburbanites are protesting Canadian Pacific railroad merger plans they said would increase traffic and noise (ABC)
- Townhomes planned near Metra station in downtown Des Plaines (Daily Herald)
- Bike giveaway for kids 4 PM Wednesday 7/27 at Sullivan Elementary in the East Side community (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
