Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 26

  • Crains: A deep dive into census data shows grounds for cautious optimism about Chicago
  • Developer of One Central boondoggle, including dubious “transit hub,” backs Lightfoot’s proposal to dome Soldier Field (Sun-Times)
  • Can North Michigan Avenue regain its magnificence? (Chicago Magazine)
  • Driver fatally struck pedestrian Ignacio Torres, 47, late Wednesday night at 154th/Cicero in Oak Forest (Patch)
  • Family, friends mourn Nelly Flores, 15, killed last week after a crash on I-290, raise money for funeral (Block Club)
  • Police: Man who fatally stabbed boy, 15, on Red Line stop near 63rd was defending himself against armed robbery (FOX)
  • CTA service restored this morning after medical emergency due to unauthorized person on ‘L’ track S. of 16th (ABC)
  • WBEZ talks to UIC’s P.S. Sriraj about the infuriating “ghost” bus and train issue
  • Suburbanites are protesting Canadian Pacific railroad merger plans they said would increase traffic and noise (ABC)
  • Townhomes planned near Metra station in downtown Des Plaines (Daily Herald)
  • Bike giveaway for kids 4 PM Wednesday 7/27 at Sullivan Elementary in the East Side community (Block Club)

