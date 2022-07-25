Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 25
- Ald. La Spata proposes using CTA bus cameras to ticket drivers who block bus lanes, stops (Sun-Times)
- Could upgrades to Museum Campus, including pedestrian improvements, coax Bears into staying? (NBC)
- Drunk driver killed Layla Nesbitt, 3, and injured her sister A’miya, 4, at 138th/Cottage Grove in Dolton (ABC)
- Remembering writer, teacher, and activist Hannah Hayes, 62, killed by driver of stolen car in Bronzeville (Block Club)
- Man fatally stabbed at 63rd Red stop early this morning, the 2nd stabbing on the line within a few days (NBC)
- Five charged in Friday’s attack at North/Clybourn on man, 42, who fought back with knife, wounding assailants (Sun-Times)
- Meet ATA’s new new director of planning and technical assistance, former NC, UT, AL transit planner David Powe
- Metra is featured in Patricia Ricketts’ new book “Speed of Dark” (Lit Hub)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
