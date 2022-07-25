Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 25

Ald. La Spata proposes using CTA bus cameras to ticket drivers who block bus lanes, stops (Sun-Times)

Could upgrades to Museum Campus, including pedestrian improvements, coax Bears into staying? (NBC)

Drunk driver killed Layla Nesbitt, 3, and injured her sister A’miya, 4, at 138th/Cottage Grove in Dolton (ABC)

Remembering writer, teacher, and activist Hannah Hayes, 62, killed by driver of stolen car in Bronzeville (Block Club)

Man fatally stabbed at 63rd Red stop early this morning, the 2nd stabbing on the line within a few days (NBC)

Five charged in Friday’s attack at North/Clybourn on man, 42, who fought back with knife, wounding assailants (Sun-Times)

Meet ATA’s new new director of planning and technical assistance, former NC, UT, AL transit planner David Powe

Metra is featured in Patricia Ricketts’ new book “Speed of Dark” (Lit Hub)

