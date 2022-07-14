Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 14

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a truck driver in Jefferson Park (Nadig Newspapers)

CTA leaders vow to hire more operators and improve train and bus tracking system (Block Club)

City’s 10-year planning proposal aims to address old wrongs (Sun-Times)

The local 10-day Intelligentsia Cup cycling race series starts July 22 (Daily Herald)

Former Logan Square Blue Line station location on track for affordable housing (Block Club)

A motorcyclist was thrown from their bike in a hit-and-run crash on expressway (Fox 32)

Museum Campus improvements make sense whether Bears stay or go, park advocates say (Sun-Times)

Lime to start utilizing camera-based detection to prevent scooters from riding on sidewalks (Gizmodo)

