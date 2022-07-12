Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 12
- 81-year-old SUV driver kills woman, 64, on bike in unincorporated Libertyville (FOX)
- Speeding Lexus driver killed another motorist in 4th Ward. Local alder Sophia King voted to allow deadly speeds (ABC)
- Driver charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash, failure to reduce speed in Highland Park (Tribune)
- CTA Red Line evacuated after train car part hits third rail at Jackson (CTA)
- Metra scales back level of delays anticipated from Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger (Trains.com)
- Patch, which laid off dozens of writers, is syndicating anti-transit content from right-wing The Center Square
- Community comes together in Palatine for bike giveaway and safety checks (Active Trans)
