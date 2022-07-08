Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 8
- Lightfoot, Durbin, transpo officials announce effort to win $251.1 million in federal grants for Union Station upgrades (Trains.com)
- State Senator Jaqueline Collins: Auburn Park Metra station marks a ‘turning point’ for the South Side (Crain’s)
- Police release image of vehicle whose driver critically injured male pedestrian at 4343 W. Cermak and fled (FOX)
- …This was the 3rd critical or fatal hit-and-run ped crash in North Lawndale / Little Village in 3 weeks
- Articles from right-wing Center Square site imply that COVID money for the CTA and Metra is a wasteful subsidy
- GOP challenger calls out Pritzker for ignoring the violence-plagued, fictional “Edgefield Park” community (Capitol Fax)
- 2nd Clark Street Crossroads workshop on 6/19 at Chase Fieldhouse, 4701 N. Ashland from 6 – 8pm
