Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 29

  • Alexi Giannoulias, who gave extensive answers to ATA’s survey, is the Dem secretary of state nominee (Block Club)
  • Can new Chicago Mobility Collaborative make city streets safer for bicyclists and pedestrians? (Block Club)
  • Orland Park trustee remains in hospital with severe spinal injuries after crash that killed her parents (Tribune)
  • 4 injured in crash on DuSable LSD, where state law prohibits speed cameras (WGN)
  • Person in van shoots at Chicago police officers biking in Trumbull Park, no injuries reported (Sun-Times)
  • Some beaches to close, half of city’s pools to open July 5 as park district shuffles short-staffed lifeguards (Block Club)
  • Kendall County Board candidate Brooke Shanley in favor of pursuing Metra train service (WSPY News)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

