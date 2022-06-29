Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 29
- Alexi Giannoulias, who gave extensive answers to ATA’s survey, is the Dem secretary of state nominee (Block Club)
- Can new Chicago Mobility Collaborative make city streets safer for bicyclists and pedestrians? (Block Club)
- Orland Park trustee remains in hospital with severe spinal injuries after crash that killed her parents (Tribune)
- 4 injured in crash on DuSable LSD, where state law prohibits speed cameras (WGN)
- Person in van shoots at Chicago police officers biking in Trumbull Park, no injuries reported (Sun-Times)
- Some beaches to close, half of city’s pools to open July 5 as park district shuffles short-staffed lifeguards (Block Club)
- Kendall County Board candidate Brooke Shanley in favor of pursuing Metra train service (WSPY News)
