Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 28
- Block Club talks to CTA union about safety concerns after boy, 17, is murdered on bus in W. Garfield
- Man, 24, charged with attempted murder after stabbing man, 60, at Oak Park Ave. Blue stop (Oak Park.com)
- Police release images of suspects in armed robbery on the Red Line at 69th Street (FOX)
- After Pride Parade, people jumped on top of CTA bus and smashed police car windshield (Sun-Times)
- Ex-Tribune transpo reporter Mary Wisniewski: It’s too bad Divvy is phasing out blue bikes (Newcity)
- Want more bike parking at your local beach? Fill out this form.
- Online meeting tonight at 6 PM on proposed protected lanes on Clark: Irving to Montrose
- Push for bike lanes during Clark Street Crossroads workshop #2 on 6/19, 6-8 PM at Chase Fieldhouse
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.