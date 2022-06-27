Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 22
- WBEZ: Speed cams have “little safety benefit” although UIC found they prevented 100s of injury, fatality crashes
- Full Connected Communities equitable transit oriented development ordinance now available online
- 6 injured, 4 critically, when woman, 89, strikes people picnicking in Schiller Woods FP (ABC)
- Man who lost both legs after hit-and-run on Michigan Avenue heads home (NBC)
- Man, 30, arrested in N. Lawndale slaying after leaving prison also allegedly struck a pedestrian (Sun-Times)
- After man is shot dead on CTA bus in West Garfield union leader says operators have ‘had enough’ (FOX)
- 4 shot, 1 fatally, near 79th Street Red Line station Thursday night (ABC)
- Chicagoans take to the streets to protest reversal of Roe Versus Wade decision (Block Club)
- Think Outside Da Block holds 9th Roll N Peace bike rally (CBS)
- Car-free Sundays On State Street returns in July with 250 artists, businesses, workshops and more (Block Club)
