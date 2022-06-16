Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 16
- Lightfoot’s Chicago Moves giveaway launched yesterday, spending $7.5M in taxpayer money on free gas cards
- Mayoral hopeful Kam Buckner showed up for Bike Jam for a Bike Grid yesterday, made livable streets campaign promises
- Man shot dead at entrance doors to 79th Red Line station Wednesday afternoon, no one in custody (FOX)
- 3 injured after SUV driver hits I-294 tollbooth, vehicle bursts into flames (ABC)
- CPD releases image of car whose driver seriously injured woman, 77, walking on Mag Mile on 6/3 (CBS)
- NTSB releases preliminary report on collision that killed Metra passenger in Clarendon Hills (Trains)
- Axios Chicago looks at NTHS findings on the current bike fatality epidemic
- Left-turning drivers are disobeying reds at Wacker/Dearborn, creating a dangerous situation for cyclists
- 4400 block of Leavitt will be pedestrianized for a block party in memory of Rafi Cardenas, 2, on 6/22, 4-6 PM
