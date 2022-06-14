Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 14
- 1 killed in I-290 crash near Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police (ABC)
- Woman who may have been drugged uses officers car to run him over, causing injuries (ABC)
- Wednesday’s Bike Jam ride to promote the Bike Grid proposal honors Rafi Cardenas and Lily Shambrook
- Sun-Times editorial calls for raising the fines for blocking bike lanes to prevent more fatalities
- Courtney discusses the problem of cops victim-blaming cyclists, and strategies to keep riders safe (WTTW)
- While CTA struggles to provide service, Crain’s Joe Cahill once again cheerleads an O’Hare Express for elites
- No cap, “Cap the Ike” is still on Oak Park’s wish list despite cost and complexity (Sun-Times)
- With gas prices sky high, Aurora shop looks to get people charged up about electric bikes (ABC)
