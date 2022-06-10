Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 10
- Active Transportation Alliance releases 2022 Illinois Sustainable Transportation Platform
- Father of Lily Grace Shambrook, 3, killed by trucker: CPD narrative was wrong (Sun-Times, ABC, Block Club)
- Man in fair condition after being stabbed in chest during fight near Wilson station Thursday night (FOX)
- Chicago Tribune looks at the upcoming citywide, permanent rental e-scooter rollout
- Bike and pedestrian upgrades are coming to Pullman on the Southeast Side (Block Club)
- Curb-protected bike lanes, ped upgrades proposed for Augusta in West Town (Block Club)
- Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant attended Muddy Waters street dedication in N. Kenwood
- 2 park groups hold a 5K on 312 RiverRun greenway to raise money for park upgrades on 6/25 (Block Club)
