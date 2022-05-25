Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 25

  • Here are the new rules for minors at Millennium Park (Block Club)
  • 1 person killed, 11 injured in multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on I-294 near Willow Road (NBC)
  • At least 5 drivers involved in crash on Tri-State Tollway near Milwaukee Avenue (CBS)
  • Woman, 27, shot in arm near 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station (NBC)
  • CPD releases photos of suspect in fatal stabbing of James R. Parsons IV, 43, found on Blue train near Clinton (FOX)
  • Man pleads guilty to setting unoccupied CTA van on fire during 2020 civil unrest in Loop (Sun-Times)
  • Contract with one of CTA’s security guard contractors sheds light on what guards are supposed to be doing (CBS)
  • 27th Ward survey on how to use $2.9M, including potential walk/bike/transit improvements (Block Club)

