Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 25
- Here are the new rules for minors at Millennium Park (Block Club)
- 1 person killed, 11 injured in multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on I-294 near Willow Road (NBC)
- Woman, 27, shot in arm near 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station (NBC)
- CPD releases photos of suspect in fatal stabbing of James R. Parsons IV, 43, found on Blue train near Clinton (FOX)
- Man pleads guilty to setting unoccupied CTA van on fire during 2020 civil unrest in Loop (Sun-Times)
- Contract with one of CTA’s security guard contractors sheds light on what guards are supposed to be doing (CBS)
- 27th Ward survey on how to use $2.9M, including potential walk/bike/transit improvements (Block Club)
