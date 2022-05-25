Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 25

Here are the new rules for minors at Millennium Park (Block Club)

1 person killed, 11 injured in multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on I-294 near Willow Road (NBC)

At least 5 drivers involved in crash on Tri-State Tollway near Milwaukee Avenue (CBS)

Woman, 27, shot in arm near 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station (NBC)

CPD releases photos of suspect in fatal stabbing of James R. Parsons IV, 43, found on Blue train near Clinton (FOX)

Man pleads guilty to setting unoccupied CTA van on fire during 2020 civil unrest in Loop (Sun-Times)

Contract with one of CTA’s security guard contractors sheds light on what guards are supposed to be doing (CBS)

27th Ward survey on how to use $2.9M, including potential walk/bike/transit improvements (Block Club)

