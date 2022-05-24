Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 24
- Chicago Casino set for final city vote Wednesday after committee OKs Bally’s plan (Block Club)
- Why is Chicago’s hit-and-run arrest record so much lower than New York or LA’s? (NBC)
- Dump tuck diver killed after being struck by MD-N train on private road with no RR gates or lights (ABC)
- I-294 pileup crash involving at least 8 vehicles leaves 2 injured; SB traffic blocked at Willow Road (ABC)
- Man visiting Chicago who was struck by hit-and-run driver on Mag Mile loses both legs (NBC)
- James R. Parsons, 43, found fatally stabbed last night on Blue Line near Clinton station (NBC)
- Water Tower Place has been a key anchor of Michigan Ave. Can it be saved? (WBEZ)
- Let’s make sure city officials use available funds to build a protected bike lane network (Active Trans)
