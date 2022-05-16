Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 16

Boy, 16, killed at The Bean during meetup; Lightfoot bans unaccompanied teens from park after 6 PM Thu-Sun (ABC)

2 killed in rollover accident on Eisenhower Expressway near Illinois Medical District (ABC)

1 dead after truck driver falls off Chinatown feeder ramp to Dan Ryan Expressway (ABC)

Police: 2 hospitalized after school bus driver has medical emergency on DLSD, leading to pileup (ABC)

Chicago firefighters rescue 2 from Metra tracks in separate incidents (CBS)

CPD shared a photo of SUV whose driver seriously injured a bike rider in Portage Park (Fox)

Buick sedan driver struck and injured bike rider, 62, at Wilson/Lincoln in Lincoln Square (Block Club)

West Loop’s Madison Street safety plan would add raised intersections, but no bikeways (Block Club)

Lifelong CTA rider: “I invite some of their executives to ride their buses and trains for a week or two” (Tribune)

Neighbors opposed Bally’s casino ped bridge at Thursday meeting, Bally’s chair said they’d scrap that idea (Tribune)

