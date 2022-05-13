Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 13
- Chicagoans weigh in on the good, the bad, and the ugly aspects of the city’s bike network in a WBEZ survey
- Responses from WBEZ’s bike questions from CDOT bike and ped program manager David Smith
- Police: Alcohol was likely a factor in head-on crash in Waukegan that killed 1, injured 3 (ABC)
- Man, 66, on motorcycle killed in crash with driver in Belmont Heights (Sun-Times)
- Passenger killed in Metra-semi crash in Clarendon Heights identified as Christina Lopez, 72 (NBC)
- Man, 39, found dead on CTA Blue Line train at the Logan Square station (Sun-Times)
- Male, 38, suffers leg injury after being struck struck by driver fleeing traffic stop on Michigan Avenue (ABC)
- Teens climbed on top of CTA buses during party organized on social media that brought 400 to North Avenue Beach (NBC)
- A couple rolls dice to choose Red Line stops to get off at and explore the surrounding neighborhood (Chicago Mag)
