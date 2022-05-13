Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 13

Kevenides: City Tried to Have Bike Lanes Classified as “Recreational Facilities” to Limit Liability CTA Plans to Add 27 All-Electric, Standard-Size Buses to Its Fleet (Sun-Times) More Coverage of the Campaign for More Frequent Metra Electric Service (DNA) Charges Pending Against Driver in Fatal, Possibly Alcohol-Related NW Side Crash (Sun-Times) Family of Woman Killed by […]