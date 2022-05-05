Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 5
- Hit-and-run driver killed Nick Parlingayan, 22, on bike at Milwaukee/Kilbourn in Irving Park (Sun-Times)
- A trucker killed school counselor Carla Aiello, 37, on her bike at that intersection in November 2019
- Hit-and-run driver killed male pedestrian, 35, this morning at 24th St./Cicero in west-suburban Cicero (ABC)
- 5 people injured in CTA bus crash with 3 car drivers around 7:30 this morning on DLSD near 47th (Fox)
- After bartender Victor Ortiz was injured in a Divvy bike crash, community is rallying to help him (Block Club)
- Man, teen charged with robbing man at knifepoint at Roosevelt stop, 4th CTA attack in less than a week (ABC, NBC)
- Construction for new Damen Green Line station finally begins Monday 5/16 (Ald. Burnett)
- Buttigieg joins local officials to hail new Joliet transit hub for Pace, Metra and Amtrak (Tribune)
- Harvey’s 147th Street Metra station to begin renovations next week (Fox)
-
UCLA study looked at Chicago cycling data to determine best practices for reallocating road space (Anderson Review)
- New Metra paint scheme features Chicago flag-inspired design and city skyline image (Trains.com)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.