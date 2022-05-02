Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 2

Advocates call for removing road expansion projects from CMAP regional plan (ATA)

Ald. Beale once again failed to raise ticketing threshold for speed cameras back to 10 mph (CBS)

Durbin says $2M in federal funding is lined up for e-bus upgrades to 103rd St. garage (Fox)

ISP: Driver fatally struck pedestrian Friday night on Bishop Ford (ABC)

Man, 41, survives being stabbed in head, pushed onto tracks Saturday night at Cicero Green station (Fox)

Man, 39, stabbed by man he didn’t know Saturday night at North/Damen stop (ABC)

Man, 29, stabbed in arm during random attack Sunday morning at Midway Orange stop (ABC)

Violence Interrupters patrol Red Line trains for 2nd time, plan to meet with city leaders (ABC)

Lincoln Square neighbors rally for affordable housing amid parking-fueled debate (Block Club)

Homewood has local artists painting U-shaped bicycle stalls for spring installation (Tribune)

Dancing Washington Park crossing guard has been making resident smile for years (Block Club)

Equicity hosts “Musicality of North Lawndale” ride series every Friday in May at 1512 S. Pulaski Rd.

