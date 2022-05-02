Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 2
- Advocates call for removing road expansion projects from CMAP regional plan (ATA)
- Ald. Beale once again failed to raise ticketing threshold for speed cameras back to 10 mph (CBS)
- Durbin says $2M in federal funding is lined up for e-bus upgrades to 103rd St. garage (Fox)
- ISP: Driver fatally struck pedestrian Friday night on Bishop Ford (ABC)
- Man, 41, survives being stabbed in head, pushed onto tracks Saturday night at Cicero Green station (Fox)
- Man, 39, stabbed by man he didn’t know Saturday night at North/Damen stop (ABC)
- Man, 29, stabbed in arm during random attack Sunday morning at Midway Orange stop (ABC)
- Violence Interrupters patrol Red Line trains for 2nd time, plan to meet with city leaders (ABC)
- Lincoln Square neighbors rally for affordable housing amid parking-fueled debate (Block Club)
- Homewood has local artists painting U-shaped bicycle stalls for spring installation (Tribune)
- Dancing Washington Park crossing guard has been making resident smile for years (Block Club)
- Equicity hosts “Musicality of North Lawndale” ride series every Friday in May at 1512 S. Pulaski Rd.
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.