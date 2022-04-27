Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 27

After city boosted policing, security guards on CTA, riders say nothing has changed (Block Club)

Ghost bike vigil for Gerardo Marciales Thursday 4/28, 6 PM at Balbo/DuSable LSD (Bike Lane Uprising)

Ald. Beale hopes to introduce ordinance today raising speed cam ticketing threshold back to 10 mph (ABC)

Who are the ‘Violence Interrupters’ – the group looking to tackle CTA crime? (NBC)

Blue Line service temporarily suspended between the UIC/Halsted and Grand due to track debris (ABC)

Division Street Blue Line station could be renamed to honor area’s Polish past (Block Club)

Lightfoot is asking up to $75 million in upfront cash from the three finalists for Chicago’s casino license (Crain’s)

Durbin op-ed: “Loop skyscrapers must be demolished to protect safety of Dirksen federal building” (Sun-Times)

After fire at Andersonville’s Smashy Automotive, facade elements potentially salvaged for reuse (Uptown Update)

Heritage Bicycles and Coffee owner is opening a new bar in the West Loop (Eater)

