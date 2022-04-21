Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 21

Free Chicago gas and transit card giveaway narrowly passes budget committtee, full vote on 4/27 (NBC)

Can the federal government help make the CTA safer? Durbin discusses the issue (ABC)

Tio Hardiman, fired from Ceasefire after 2013 domestic violence arrest, offers “violence interrupters” for CTA (Sun-Times)

State worker charged with DUI, reckless homicide in SW Side crash that decapitated female driver (ABC)

DUI driver charged in Dan Ryan Expressway crash that injured 5, including 2 Chicago police officers

Metra stages massive clean-up effort along Chicago-area tracks for Earth Day (Fox)

U.S. PIRG discusses Chicago bike infrastructure

Green Drives vehicle electrification conference takes place May 3 at Northern IL U. in Naperville

National Shared Mobility Summit takes place May 17-18 at InterContinental Hotel

