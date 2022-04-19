Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 19
- Bike Lane Uprising discusses how West Loop median removal contributed to bike injury crash (Block Club)
- After federal mask mandate struck down, CTA, Metra, aviation dept. say they will still require masks (ABC)
- Male driver, 26, killed after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash in Plato Township
- Man, 71, injured after SUV driver crashed through fence and into Kenwood building Monday afternoon
- A driver, 38, crashed into a bus stop after being shot in North Lawndale Tuesday morning, police said (ABC)
- Man in his 50s shot by someone in a vehicle while riding a bicycle in East Garfield Park (Fox)
- Unauthorized person on tracks near Thorndale snagged CTA Red, Purple lines Monday afternoon (CBS)
- Metra’s 147th/Sibley station in Harvey will close for 1 year+ beginning in May as it undergoes a revamp
- How Ride Illinois helps develop local bike paths and educational programs (Daily Herald)
- Apple Maps adds cycling directions to Chicago, Detroit, more (Justin Obeirne)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.