Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 19

Bike Lane Uprising discusses how West Loop median removal contributed to bike injury crash (Block Club)

After federal mask mandate struck down, CTA, Metra, aviation dept. say they will still require masks (ABC)

Male driver, 26, killed after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash in Plato Township

Man, 71, injured after SUV driver crashed through fence and into Kenwood building Monday afternoon

A driver, 38, crashed into a bus stop after being shot in North Lawndale Tuesday morning, police said (ABC)

Man in his 50s shot by someone in a vehicle while riding a bicycle in East Garfield Park (Fox)

Unauthorized person on tracks near Thorndale snagged CTA Red, Purple lines Monday afternoon (CBS)

Metra’s 147th/Sibley station in Harvey will close for 1 year+ beginning in May as it undergoes a revamp

How Ride Illinois helps develop local bike paths and educational programs (Daily Herald)

Apple Maps adds cycling directions to Chicago, Detroit, more (Justin Obeirne)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.