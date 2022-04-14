Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 14

CTA and police increased security to combat a spike in transit crime. Will it work? (Tribune)

Despite uptick in omicron’s BA.2 subvariant, federal transit mask mandate will expire on 5/3 (Crain’s)

Speeding driver dies after hitting guardrail on 3200 block of East 106th Street in East Side (Fox)

Christian Ruiz, 30, died after being shot and crashing car with 3 children into Little Village store (ABC)

Man put gun to woman’s head on Pink Line near Kedzie, stole belongings (Fox)

Lake County Board opposes proposed train merger, arguing it would slow down first responders (LCNS)

You can take Metra to an adventure park in Lemont with zip-lining, laser tag, and rope courses (Patch)

