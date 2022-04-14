Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 14
- CTA and police increased security to combat a spike in transit crime. Will it work? (Tribune)
- Despite uptick in omicron’s BA.2 subvariant, federal transit mask mandate will expire on 5/3 (Crain’s)
- Speeding driver dies after hitting guardrail on 3200 block of East 106th Street in East Side (Fox)
- Christian Ruiz, 30, died after being shot and crashing car with 3 children into Little Village store (ABC)
- Man put gun to woman’s head on Pink Line near Kedzie, stole belongings (Fox)
- Lake County Board opposes proposed train merger, arguing it would slow down first responders (LCNS)
- You can take Metra to an adventure park in Lemont with zip-lining, laser tag, and rope courses (Patch)
